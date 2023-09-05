The Download: the climate tech companies to watch, and mysterious AI models

For decades, MIT Technology Review has published annual lists highlighting the advances redefining what technology can do and the brightest minds pushing their fields forward.

This year, we’re launching a new list, recognizing companies making progress on one of society’s most pressing challenges: climate change.

MIT Technology Review’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch will highlight the startups and established businesses that our editors think could have the greatest potential to address the threats of global warming. And attendees of our upcoming ClimateTech conference will be the first to find out. Read the full story.

—James Temple

ClimateTech is taking place at the MIT Media Lab on MIT’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 4-5. You can register for the event, either in-person or online, here.

We know remarkably little about how AI language models work

AI language models are not humans, and yet we evaluate them as if they were, using tests like the bar exam or the United States Medical Licensing Examination.