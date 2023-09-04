The Download: how Yale University has prepared for ChatGPT, and schools’ AI reckoning

For many people, the start of September marks the real beginning of the year. Back-to-school season always feels like a reset moment. However, the big topic this time around seems to be the same thing that defined the end of last year: ChatGPT and other large language models.



Last winter and spring brought so many headlines about AI in the classroom, with some panicked schools going as far as to ban ChatGPT altogether. Now, with the summer months having offered a bit of time for reflection, some schools seem to be reconsidering their approach.

Tate Ryan-Mosley, our senior tech policy reporter, spoke to the associate provost at Yale University to find out why the prestigious school never considered banning ChatGPT—and instead wants to work with it. Read the full story.

