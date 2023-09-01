Here’s why I am coining the term “embryo tech”

Another recent example of embryo tech is in longevity science. Researchers now know how to turn any cell into a stem cell, by exposing it to what are called transcription factors. It means they don’t need embryos (with their ethical drawbacks) as the starting point.

One hot idea in biotech is to give people controlled doses of these factors in order to actually rejuvenate body parts. Until recently, scientific dogma said human lives could only run in one direction: forward. But now the idea is to turn back the clock—by pushing your cells just a little way back in the direction of the embryo you once were.

One company working on the idea is Turn Bio, which thinks it can inject the factors into people’s skin to get rid of wrinkles. Another company, called Altos Labs, has raised $3 billion to pursue the deep scientific questions around this phenomenon.

Finally, another cool discovery is that given the right cues, stem cells will try to self-organize into shapes that look like embryos. These entities, called synthetic embryos, or embryo models, are going to be useful in research, including studies aimed at developing new contraceptives. They are also a dazzling demonstration that any cell, even a bit of skin, may have the intrinsic capacity to create an entirely new person.

All these, to my mind, are examples of embryo tech. But by its nature, this type of technology can shock our sensibilities. It’s the old story: reproduction is something secret, even divine. And toying with the spark of life in the lab—well, that’s playing at Frankenstein, isn’t it? When reporting about the Parkinson’s treatment, I learned that Bayer is still anxious about embryo tech. Those at the company have been tripping over themselves to avoid saying “embryo” at all. That’s because Germany has a very strict law that forbids destruction of embryos for research within its borders.