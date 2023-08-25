The Download: internet scams, and the ethics of brain implants

From Bored Apes and Fancy Bears, to Shiba Inu coins, self-­replicating viruses, and whales, the internet is crawling with fraud, hacks, and scams.

And while new technologies come and go, they change little about the fact that online illegal operations exist because some people are willing to act illegally, and others fall for the stories they tell.

Ultimately, online crime is a human story. Three new books offer explanations into why it happens, why it works, and how we can protect ourselves from falling for such schemes—no matter how convincing they are. Read the full story.

—Rebecca Ackermann

Rebecca’s story is from the new print issue of MIT Technology Review, which is all about ethics. If you don’t subscribe already, sign up.

The tricky ethics of brain implants and informed consent

We’re making major leaps in terms of helping people who’ve lost their ability to speak to regain their voices. Earlier this week, two new papers described how brain-computer interfaces successfully translated signals from the brains of two study participants into speech thanks to brain implants.