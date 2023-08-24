The Download: brain signals as speech, and faster-charging batteries

If you want to learn more about why fast charging is so crucial to the future of EVs, and what it’ll take to speed things up, read this week’s edition of The Spark, Casey’s weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on all things energy and climate. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Wednesday.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 India’s moon landing was a success 🚀

Great news for all of us, as it means we’ll learn more about the moon’s largely unexplored south pole. (Reuters)

+ Here’s why it’s significant, and what’ll come next. (Wired $)

+ India seems to be replacing Russia as a space power. (Quartz $)



2 Greece is battling its biggest wildfires yet

It’s having to tackle scores of simultaneous blazes across the country. (NYT $)

+ Why Lahania’s wildfires were so dreadful. (Wired $)

+ Locals say the inferno began after firefighters left a ‘contained’ fire. (NYT $)

+ The G20 pledged to end fossil fuel subsidies—then quadrupled them. (Quartz $)

+ Norway has opened the world’s biggest floating wind farm. (Reuters)



3 Google is trying to have it both ways with AI and copyright

It’s acknowledging musicians deserve to be paid for their data… but not publishers. (The Verge)

+ Some of the thorniest questions about AI will be answered in court. (WSJ $)

+ How judges, not politicians, could dictate America’s AI rules. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Nvidia posted insanely good financial results

It’s now the sixth-most valuable public company in the world, as it profits from the AI boom. (WP $)



5 AI is everywhere… yet also nowhere

CEOs talk a good game, but drill into the details, and it’s yet to make any real impact for the vast majority of companies. (FT $)

+ Artificial intelligence is infiltrating health care. We shouldn’t let it make all the decisions. (MIT Technology Review)



6 Instagram is still riddled with criminal activity

It’s not only failing to moderate the sale of guns, drugs, and counterfeit cash—it’s actively promoting and profiting from it. (404 Media)



7 TikTok Shop is hemorrhaging money in the US

But whether the $500 million it’s spent so far this year is really a loss or an investment remains to be seen. (The Information $)



8 How to talk to your kids about social media

Step one? Set a good example yourself. (Wired $)

+ How to log off. (MIT Technology Review)



9 It’s official: gifs just aren’t cool these days

I’m as gutted as you are. (The Guardian)



10 Netflix has given up asking for its DVDs back 📀

If you’ve still got a DVD player, you’ve still got a short window of time to nab some free discs. (Vox)

