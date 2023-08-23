How new batteries could help your EV charge faster

EVs are making up a growing fraction of global new-vehicle sales—14% in 2022. But many drivers still have concerns about limited range of current battery technology and are put off by the need to stop to charge for upwards of half an hour, even at fast-charging stations. Innovation in battery materials, if matched with progress in charging infrastructure, could help mimic the convenience of gas-powered cars and encourage adoption of EVs.

CATL, whose name is an acronym for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, is the world’s biggest EV battery manufacturer. The company supplies cells to major automakers like Tesla, Mercedes, and Volkswagen.

Last week’s announcement is the latest piece of high-profile technology news from the company this year. Among other things, it plans to build high-energy-density condensed-matter batteries for airplanes and to mass-produce new EV batteries built from sodium instead of lithium.

CATL’s new fast-charging batteries would be twice as fast as competitors, says Jiayan Shi, an analyst for BNEF, an energy research firm. Tesla’s fast charging adds up to roughly 320 kilometers, or 200 miles, of range in 15 minutes.

Some commercially available batteries can already hit the speeds announced by CATL last week, says David Schroeder, chief technical officer of Volta Energy Technologies, a venture capital firm focused on battery and energy storage technology. But those batteries are used in products like stationary energy storage. CATL would be the first to put these fast-charging cells in electric vehicles.

With lithium-ion batteries, there tends to be a stiff trade-off between how much energy they can store and how quickly they can charge. These batteries can generally be split into two categories: “energy cells” and “power cells.” Energy cells prioritize packing in as much energy as possible, which is helpful in extending the range of an electric vehicle without adding too much bulk. Power cells, on the other hand, tend to prioritize charging and discharging quickly, which is helpful for uses like the stationary energy storage that stabilizes the power grid.

Power cells today can reach fast charging speeds, but they can be too bulky to use in a car and probably wouldn’t last for hundreds of thousands of miles. Batteries that can charge quickly while also being small, light, and long-lasting would be a step forward.

The trade-off between high capacity and fast charging comes down to the way charged molecules called ions move around in batteries. As a battery charges, an electric current pushes lithium ions from one side of the cell to the other. The ions can then nestle into spaces in part of the battery called the anode, where they wait. Eventually, they’ll rush back, releasing stored electricity when someone uses the battery to power a device.