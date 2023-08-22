Listen to Lupe
Watch videos of rap legend Lupe Fiasco performing his music and giving a lecture on rap at MIT.
Wasalu Jaco, a.k.a. Lupe Fiasco, gave a lecture called “Rap Theory and Practice: An Introduction” at MIT in 2022—and it quickly racked up over a million views when MIT Comparative Media Studies/Writing posted it online. The talk offered a preview of his spring semester class.
“Kick, Push” was the lead single on Lupe Fiasco’s debut studio album, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor, released by 1st and 15th Entertainment and Atlantic Records in 2006.
Lupe earned a Grammy for “Daydreamin’” (featuring Jill Scott), which also appeared on his debut album.
His second album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, was released in 2007 and reached platinum status in 2022. It included his first top-10 single, “Superstar” (featuring Matthew Santos).
Another top-10 single, “The Show Goes On” from Lupe’s third album, Lasers, also went platinum, as did “Battle Scars,” a duet he co-wrote and performed with Guy Sebastian.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand
The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads
More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.