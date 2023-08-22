Achtung, entrepreneurs!

In Germany we lived life at 2x speed, squeezing in almost three visits a day in just under a week. We were almost late to nearly all of them because there weren’t enough hours in the day. For me and my fellow organizers, it was particularly crazy, not only because we had to be on top of things to the minute, but also because we had to improvise—a lot. The first two nights we had both real and false-alarm cases of covid and had to move mattresses up and down stairs (in secret) at 1 a.m. to create a quarantine room in the hostel where we were staying. On the fourth day, I got off the train at the wrong station, rescheduled a visit for two hours later than planned, and had to run to a covid facility to be tested before it closed. The fifth day I couldn’t find an open store to buy a bottle of wine as a gift for one of our German contacts, so I talked a restaurant into selling me one.

Adriano Hernandez ’22 (in blue shirt) talks with an entrepreneur in Germany. COURTESY OF STARTLABS

Keeping up such a fast pace forced me to rely on my fellow organizers, teaching me once more the importance of a team. It also meant that we were exposed to a lot of different businesses and organizations, which gave me a clearer sense of how big the world is and made the trip feel longer than it actually was. Beyond that, we bonded over conversations about life. I hadn’t really talked with anyone about my personal worries and struggles in many years, and it helped me gain more mastery over them, feel more connected with others, and understand that the daily grind at MIT is not the be-all and end-all but part of a longer arc encompassing both the future and the past.

I wouldn’t hesitate to call the TechTrek to Germany a life-changing experience. Some of the 20 other students who went on the trip told me that it really helped them gain perspective on their academic and entrepreneurial work. For me, too, both TechTreks felt like a lifetime in another world and led me to find more long-term meaning and vision for my quotidian endeavors at MIT.

Adriano Hernandez ’22 earned his BS in computer science and engineering and is now first engineer at a tech startup in San Francisco.