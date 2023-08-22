Settling in, and venturing forth
Getting to know MIT, on campus and around the world.
A side benefit of having two family dogs is that every day, they spur me to get to know another corner of campus. My ongoing campus listening tour has given me an equally wide-ranging introduction to the MIT community. And the natural progression of the academic calendar has had a similar effect: after a semester jam-packed with the rituals and pleasures of spring, I’m starting to feel right at home.
Of course I’d seen Killian Court before, but at commencement, I was astonished by its beauty—and also by the afternoon heat, not exactly conducive to the wearing of long robes. Like the flower arrangements, the proud graduates wilted a bit but stayed bright and cheerful. I shared their delight at Mark Rober’s flying mortarboard, and as I delivered the charge to the Class of 2023, I was heartened to see that despite the baking sun, everyone remained in high spirits.
That weekend, I celebrated Tech Reunions with some of MIT’s more seasoned graduates. From the red-jacketed to the recent, they shared fascinating stories of the Institute’s past—and strong opinions about its future.
Now, to meet more of MIT’s extraordinary alumni, I’m about to embark on a worldwide tour, starting with four major cities. I hope to have the chance to meet many of you!
