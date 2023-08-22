Ready for takeoff
Engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober sent MIT graduates out into the world with an inspiring message—and a flying mortarboard.
To conclude his 2023 commencement address, Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer known for his YouTube science videos, sent his mortarboard soaring over Killian Court and up to the Great Dome with the help of a drone. His remarks and grand finale drew a standing ovation from the crowd.
