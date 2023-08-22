Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
Sign in
Seen on campus

Ready for takeoff

Engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober sent MIT graduates out into the world with an inspiring message—and a flying mortarboard.

August 22, 2023
Mark Rober at the commencement podium with one hand outstretch toward a drone hovering in the air just in front of him
Gretchen Ertl

To conclude his 2023 commencement address, Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer known for his YouTube science videos, sent his mortarboard soaring over Killian Court and up to the Great Dome with the help of a drone. His remarks and grand finale drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand

The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.

Meta’s latest AI model is free for all 

The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.

Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads

More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.

Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done

Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.

Stay connected

Illustration by Rose Wong

Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review

Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

Thank you for submitting your email!

Explore more newsletters

It looks like something went wrong.

We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.