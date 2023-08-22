Celebrating brass rats, red jackets, and all things MIT
More than 3,350 alumni and guests traveled from as near as campus and as far as Australia for this year’s Tech Reunions.
The long weekend of June 1–4 featured more than 140 events, including such perennial favorites as Tech Night at Pops, the late-night Pops Encore Party, Technology Day, and Toast to Tech as well as class-specific events.
MIT’s largest alumni gathering of the year, Tech Reunions are a multigenerational celebration of brass rats, red jackets, the wonders of technology, and the joys of coming together as a community.
Here are some highlights.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand
The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads
More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.