Celebrating brass rats, red jackets, and all things MIT 

The long weekend of June 1–4 featured more than 140 events, including such perennial favorites as Tech Night at Pops, the late-night Pops Encore Party, Technology Day, and Toast to Tech as well as class-specific events.

MIT’s largest alumni gathering of the year, Tech Reunions are a multigenerational celebration of brass rats, red jackets, the wonders of technology, and the joys of coming together as a community.

Here are some highlights.