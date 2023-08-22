But at night, there’s a good chance you can find Kramer on an MIT rooftop, capturing the night sky of Cambridge as you’ve never seen it before.

The International Space Station (ISS) passes over Kresge Auditorium. Jupiter and Saturn are visible just above the roof. This composite image has 75 frames for the night sky and two frames for the foreground. EVAN KRAMER

Kramer’s interest in astrophotography started in high school, when he was looking for a way to convince his friends that observing objects like Jupiter and the moons of Saturn with a telescope was cool. Then he branched out into landscape astrophotography and delved into capturing ultraviolet and infrared as well as visible light.

A composite of six images shows aero-astro grad student Charles Dawson, SM ’21, with two of his drones on the roof of Building 3 against the Boston skyline; its starscape featuring Jupiter was shot with a fog filter. This is part of Kramer’s ongoing project to create portraits of fellow aero-astro grad students and their work against the night sky. EVAN KRAMER