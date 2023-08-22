The night sky of Cambridge
Grad student Evan Kramer is documenting what’s going on above campus, capturing new views of a familiar skyscape.
By day, Evan Kramer, SM ’22, works on his PhD in the Aero-Astro Space Systems Lab, developing a satellite tasking algorithm. (His goal is to efficiently tap into a network of satellites with synthetic aperture radar sensors, which can see through all weather and illumination. This would let people quickly image a specific point on Earth in the wake of a natural disaster or other emergency.)
But at night, there’s a good chance you can find Kramer on an MIT rooftop, capturing the night sky of Cambridge as you’ve never seen it before.
Kramer’s interest in astrophotography started in high school, when he was looking for a way to convince his friends that observing objects like Jupiter and the moons of Saturn with a telescope was cool. Then he branched out into landscape astrophotography and delved into capturing ultraviolet and infrared as well as visible light.
Light pollution makes astrophotography in urban environments tricky, but it’s possible with filters and a lot of planning. Kramer composes images with familiar features in the foreground to get people’s attention and make them wonder how they were taken—and question their assumptions about what can and can’t be seen in the urban night sky.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand
The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads
More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.