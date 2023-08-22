The first in his family to graduate from college, Richard Smallwood ’57, SM ’58, ScD ’62, remembers arriving at MIT certain he would flunk out. “Stick it out,” he recalls being urged by a teaching assistant in calculus. He did, earning bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering. Today, he credits scholarships and fellowships with making his education possible. “Having that kind of help made a huge difference to me,” says Smallwood, a retired entrepreneur and mathematical modeler who taught for many years in Stanford’s School of Engineering.
Inspired to make a similar difference in young lives: Smallwood and his late wife, Jerry, founded the nonprofit organization Pursuit of Excellence in 1985 to provide college scholarships to students of limited means. The organization, now overseen by their daughter, has provided scholarships and mentoring to more than 700 students over the years.
Supporting MIT graduate students fighting climate change: Smallwood established the Dick and Jerry Smallwood Fellowship Fund to support graduate students in MIT’s Schwarzman College of Computing who are applying mathematical models to problems of sustainability and climate. “All my life I’ve been somebody who likes to solve problems,” he says. “We face a huge problem right now in climate change. MIT has a lot of really smart people, and I have faith in them to do the right thing well when it counts. I’m betting on MIT.”
Help MIT build a better world. For more information, contact Amy Goldman: 617.253.4082; goldmana@mit.edu. Or visit giving.mit.edu/planned-giving.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Covid hasn’t entirely gone away—here’s where we stand
The coronavirus continues to cause infections, disease and death—and long covid.
Meta’s latest AI model is free for all
The company hopes that making LLaMA 2 open source might give it the edge over rivals like OpenAI.
Junk websites filled with AI-generated text are pulling in money from programmatic ads
More than 140 brands are advertising on low-quality content farm sites—and the problem is growing fast.
Eric Schmidt: This is how AI will transform the way science gets done
Science is about to become much more exciting—and that will affect us all, argues Google's former CEO.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.