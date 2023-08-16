Inside the messy ethics of making war with machines

“If people of interest are identified on a screen as red dots, that’s going to have a different subconscious implication than if people of interest are identified on a screen as little happy faces.” Rebecca Crootof, law professor at the University of Richmond

In the case of AIP, Bowman says the idea is to present the information in such a way “that the viewer understands, the analyst understands, this is only a suggestion.” In practice, protecting human judgment from the sway of a beguilingly smart machine could come down to small details of graphic design. “If people of interest are identified on a screen as red dots, that’s going to have a different subconscious implication than if people of interest are identified on a screen as little happy faces,” says Rebecca Crootof, a law professor at the University of Richmond, who has written extensively about the challenges of accountability in human-in-the-loop autonomous weapons.

In some settings, however, soldiers might only want an “I believe” button. Originally, DARPA envisioned URSA as a wrist-worn device for soldiers on the front lines. “In the very first working group meeting, we said that’s not advisable,” Williams told me. The kind of engineered inefficiency necessary for responsible use just wouldn’t be practicable for users who have bullets whizzing by their ears. Instead, they built a computer system that sits with a dedicated operator, far behind the action.

But some decision support systems are definitely designed for the kind of split-second decision-­making that happens right in the thick of it. The US Army has said that it has managed, in live tests, to shorten its own 20-minute targeting cycle to 20 seconds. Nor does the market seem to have embraced the spirit of restraint. In demo videos posted online, the bounding boxes for the computerized gunsights of both Elbit and Smartshooter are blood red.

Other times, the computer will be right and the human will be wrong.

If the soldier on the rooftop had second-guessed the gunsight, and it turned out that the silhouette was in fact an enemy sniper, his teammates could have paid a heavy price for his split second of hesitation.

This is a different source of trouble, much less discussed but no less likely in real-world combat. And it puts the human in something of a pickle. Soldiers will be told to treat their digital assistants with enough mistrust to safeguard the sanctity of their judgment. But with machines that are often right, this same reluctance to defer to the computer can itself become a point of avertable failure.

Aviation history has no shortage of cases where a human pilot’s refusal to heed the machine led to catastrophe. These (usually perished) souls have not been looked upon kindly by investigators seeking to explain the tragedy. Carol J. Smith, a senior research scientist at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute who helped craft responsible AI guidelines for the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit, doesn’t see an issue: “If the person in that moment feels that the decision is wrong, they’re making it their call, and they’re going to have to face the consequences.”

For others, this is a wicked ethical conundrum. The scholar M.C. Elish has suggested that a human who is placed in this kind of impossible loop could end up serving as what she calls a “moral crumple zone.” In the event of an accident—regardless of whether the human was wrong, the computer was wrong, or they were wrong together—the person who made the “decision” will absorb the blame and protect everyone else along the chain of command from the full impact of accountability.