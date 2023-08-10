Human-plus-AI solutions mitigate security threats

This greatly expanded attack surface can spell bad news for companies that aren’t properly equipped to defend themselves against cybersecurity threats. Globally, the average data breach costs $4.35 million. In the U.S., the figure is more than double that—around $9.44 million. And such breaches are all-too-common occurrences, with more than 1,800 data compromises reported in the U.S. in 2022.

But in the same way that business has evolved for the modern era, protective cybersecurity measures are also becoming more advanced. Today, digital solutions that integrate emerging technologies like AI into human-centric workflows are helping mitigate myriad threats. What’s more, intelligent digital solutions can protect sensitive business data while simultaneously simplifying and streamlining business operations.

