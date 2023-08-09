The Download: the promise of stem cell treatments, and China’s screen time crackdown

National Geographic would later summarize the incredible promise: "the dream is to launch a medical revolution in which ailing organs and tissues might be repaired” with living replacements. It was the dawn of a new era. A holy grail. Pick your favorite cliché—they all got airtime.

Yet today, more than two decades later, there are no treatments on the market based on these cells. Not one. Our biotech editor Antonio Regalado set out to investigate why, and when that might change. Here’s what he discovered.

China is escalating its war on kids’ screen time

When it comes to controlling how minors use the internet, China is a world leader, thanks to measures like its strict three-hour-per-week limit for children playing video games.

It’s now going even bigger: last week it announced a complex maze of new rules governing how children use every different type of device. For example, under 16s are limited to a maximum of an hour using any device a day.

Many in the US may be jealous of this degree of control. But it taps into the same paternalistic attitude that determines what children should watch and what adults should read. How comfortable are we in pushing the balance further to the side of centralized control rather than individual decision-making? Read the full story.

