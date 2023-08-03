Here’s how much heat your body can take

Saturday’s heat was crushing in New York, with temperatures topping 90 °F (32 °C) and air that was absolutely sticky with humidity. While I prayed for a breeze, I found myself thinking again about a story I wrote two years ago on how the human body deals with extreme heat. At the time, I wrote about how climate change is pushing the limits of what we can handle.

Since it’s been a while, I decided to revisit the topic and catch up with one of the researchers I spoke to for that story. So for the newsletter this week, let’s talk about just how hot is too hot.

Why is heat a problem?

Our bodies need to maintain a relatively stable core temperature of around 98.6 °F (37 °C). The thing is, we’re constantly making heat as our cells carry out their jobs in our bodies and burn food for energy. “It’s just a function of being a mammal,” says Zachary Schlader, a physiology researcher at Indiana University Bloomington.

So in order to keep a balanced temperature, we constantly lose heat. We get rid of most of it via our skin, which throws heat into the air around us. Sweating can help speed that process up.

But this heat loss, and therefore the whole balancing act, can get derailed when we’re exposed to extreme heat. If your body isn’t able to cool itself down fast enough, a whole cascade of problems can start, from stressing out your heart to throwing your kidneys and liver into chaos.

How hot is too hot?

As with most things related to humans and bodies and health, it’s not quite as straightforward as a single number. “As much as I hate to say this, because everything is complicated … it’s complicated,” Schlader says.

A whole host of factors can alter exactly how our bodies will keep the teeter-totter of our internal temperatures balanced. Age, health status, medications, and how acclimatized we are to heat (more on this later) help determine how much heat your body is able to lose. People who are very old or very young have more trouble regulating their body temperature. And activity level will determine just how much heat your body is making that it needs to get rid of.

In general, though, researchers typically put the theoretical limits of the human body at 95 °F (35 °C) on a scale called wet-bulb temperature.