The Download: counting China’s mpox cases, and Meta has blocked news in Canada

1 Meta has started blocking news in Canada

Publishers have branded the decision an abuse of power. (The Verge)

+ And the US could be next. (Vox)

+ The news business is in a state of flux right now. (NY Mag $)



2 The US is set to give South Korea billions in chip subsidies

And China’s not happy about it. (FT $)

+ Relations between South and North Korea are at a new low. (Economist $)

3 Kenya has suspended Worldcoin from operating there

Its authorities are probing whether it’s safe—or legal. (Reuters)

+ How Worldcoin recruited its first half a million test users. (MIT Technology Review)

4 Ukraine is hitting Russians with 3D-printed bombs

They’re lightweight, cheap, and deadly. (Economist $)

+ Mass-market military drones have changed the way wars are fought. (MIT Technology Review)

5 China is still trading billions of dollars’ worth of crypto

Despite it being illegal there since 2021. (WSJ $)

+ The country is cracking down on young people spending time online again. (Bloomberg $)

+ Why China kicked out the crypto miners. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Amazon’s grocery business is struggling

Turns out bricks and mortar stores aren’t so easy to run after all. (WP $)

+ So the company’s growing its health services instead. (Bloomberg $)

7 The FDA could approve the first pill for postpartum depression

It’s much faster-acting than current antidepressants. (Wired $)

+ Reproductive health misinformation has flourished on Meta’s platforms. (Slate $)

8 NASA has regained contact with Voyager 2

After a week in the dark, the 46-year old spacecraft is back in business. (New Scientist $)

9 A YouTube sleuth became caught up in their own true crime investigation

But our appetite for grisly drama remains unabated. (New Yorker $)

+ YouTube is benefiting off the back of the Hollywood labor strikes. (The Information $)