Transformation requires companywide engagement

It can be hard for leaders to avoid rushing ahead, because digital transformation is a chance to look at the whole operation, says Jennifer Chilton, principal of advisory and enterprise solutions at KPMG. It’s exciting to ponder an all-encompassing view of efficiency that can automate manual processes, she says, not only for a smoother workflow, but for faster information flow around the business: “Improve the controls, improve the speed.”

A successful transition requires an equally expansive view of the one component on which it all hinges: people. Michelle Kent, principal at KPMG’s people and change practice, has a blunt message for executives who give their staff little notice before major changes, scant information about the future state of the company, and negligible involvement in the planning: “That’s not how people work.”

Download the full report.

This content was produced by Insights, the custom content arm of MIT Technology Review. It was not written by MIT Technology Review’s editorial staff.