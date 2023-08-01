The Download: China’s monkeypox crisis, and fighting AI photo manipulation

This story is from The Algorithm, Melissa’s weekly AI newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Monday.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Worldcoin’s data-capturing plan is working

Despite glaring privacy concerns, plenty of people like cash rewards. (Rest of World)

+ How Worldcoin recruited its first half a million test users. (MIT Technology Review)

2 Twitter is suing a nonprofit that says it hosts hate speech

The Center for Countering Digital Hate claims Elon Musk is trying to silence it. (WSJ $)

+ The company’s advertising income is still in freefall. (FT $)

+ Its new slogan is the rather lame ‘Blaze your glory!’ (Motherboard)

3 Meta is creating chatbots with personas for its platforms

Which seems like a particularly creepy way to boost engagement. (FT $)

+ Just as it looks like Threads is losing its initial attraction. (Slate $)

+ Google wants to make its Assistant more personable, too. (The Verge)



4 Post-Roe, pregnancy-related deaths are probably rising

The problem is, there’s no way of knowing exactly how much. (Undark Magazine)

+ The cognitive dissonance of watching the end of Roe unfold online. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Amazon wants to deliver your packages even faster

Think hours, rather than days. (Insider $)

+ Spare a thought for your delivery driver in the heat. (Wired $)



6 TikTok is pushing a dietary supplement as a weight loss solution

It’s not exactly new, but it’s attracting new attention in the age of Ozempic. (Wired $)

+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)