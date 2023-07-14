Transforming business begins with IT

That is two of the key reasons why we can go on and acquire a company. And when we do that, I think one of the most important aspects of that is then to take that acquired company and then basically integrate that company within our business processes. I would say that is a key activity that you have to partake in when you acquire a company.

As we have gone through some of these digitalization journeys, as I said, we are pretty experienced with integrating some of these acquired companies into our enterprise, our systems, as well as in business processes. But that journey typically is not trivial. I mean, it takes a long time to integrate and acquire a company into our business processes. As we go through that journey, many times, being able to gain the insights of the business as quickly as possible is one of the key aspects of it because that starts getting you the returns on an acquisition much faster.

To be able to do that, I think having a single view of finance, having a single view of the supply chain as early and as fast as possible, is one of the most important things. Having a technology—or I would say a single pane of glass—that sits right on top of our platforms and also on top of the acquired business’ platform and us being able to look at a consolidated data view of both the data sets together is one of the most important things that can help us get synergies out of this business as fast as possible.That’s one aspect of it.

The second aspect is with us having invested in some of the SaaS [software-as-a-service] solutions or SaaS applications, what ends up happening when you have the SaaS applications is that we end up not customizing these applications in a way that the industry looks at them. As a matter of fact, when you have an HR application, it is very standard and industry standard. Now when you acquire a business, if our business processes are pretty similar to each other, and if you have a SaaS solution and if they also use a SaaS solution, to integrate that certain business process onto our business processes becomes a lot easier. There is another aspect of why the new technology and the cloud platforms can be really helpful.

And last but not least is, the moment you acquire a company, you also get a lot of business systems and applications that the acquired company had been using to run their businesses. As we integrate the acquired company onto us, what is important is to reduce that technical debt as fast as possible. Because the technical debt that we acquired has license costs, it has legal costs to it, it has data costs to it, and it has IT costs to it. If you look at them, the faster we get out of them, the better off we are. I mean, our aspect becomes simpler. And what we end up doing many times is we archive the data from the systems onto some of these cloud platforms and cloud services, and then are able to look at that from a historical perspective that helps us decommission this technical debt as fast as possible.

Laurel: Well, we’ve certainly covered quite a bit of the current state of how you’re looking at technology. What are you thinking about for the future? How are you seeing technology innovation really helping in the next three to five years?

Amit: That’s a great question. I will say that AI, even though it’s a buzzword, I think that it is a technology that does seem like it has a pretty great future even for us. Let me give you an example. As I said before, we journal terabytes of data within our four walls, just based upon doing business as usual. Now, there are so many things, as I said, gems that exist within our data set today. As humans, sometimes it is very hard to glean out what those gems are. I truly feel that the technology that exists and that is going to be coming out can look inside our data sets and be able to provide insights as to what are the data sets that we probably have not thought about can be leveraged further to, as I said, find the gems. That’s one side of the world.

And the second side of the world is the unknowns, the predicting demand of the customers based upon the changing tastes and the demographics of our consumers, and then combining that data with the data that already exists within our system. I think that humans are going to take a long time to be able to get some insights, and AI definitely is going to be one of the key technologies that can help us get there faster. That’s number one.