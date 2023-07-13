The Download: cleaning up shipping, and Elon Musk’s new AI startup

Global shipping is a big deal for the climate, accounting for 3% of the world’s greenhouse-gas emissions. Last week saw a big news announcement from the International Maritime Organization, the UN agency in charge of regulating the vessels that carry the goods we buy all over the world.

On July 7, the IMO agreed to new climate goals, setting a target date of “by or around 2050” to clean up the industry’s act and reach net-zero emissions. There are checkpoints too: emissions should be at least 20% below 2008 levels by 2030.

The shipping industry hasn’t had targets like this before. So how does it reach them? It’s more doable than you might think, as our climate reporter Casey Crownhart explains. Read the full story.

