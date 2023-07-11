The Download: AI weather forecasting, and Threads is thriving

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Threads is hurting Twitter

Twitter’s traffic is tumbling, while Threads already has more than 100 million new users. (WSJ $)

+ Threads could make Meta a cool $8 billion in the next two years. (Bloomberg $)

+ Elon Musk is resorting to dirty tactics. (The Guardian)

2 US officials asked for a delay on their social media company contact ban

But the judge has already denied one previous request to halt proceedings. (WP $)

+ Senators are being briefed on AI today. (Reuters)

3 The EU and the US have agreed a data sharing deal

It’s taken years to thrash out, and a lot of European lawmakers still don’t like it. (NYT $)

+ Social media companies will be relieved. (The Verge)

4 China is drawing up its rules to govern AI

It’s being forced to offset rapid innovation against state control. (FT $)

+ China isn’t waiting to set down rules on generative AI. (MIT Technology Review)

5 AI detection tools discriminate against non-native English speakers

It highlights how many AI detection systems aren’t fit for purpose. (The Guardian)

+ AI-text detection tools are really easy to fool. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Real-time crime centers are on the rise

They collect extensive surveillance data that privacy advocates claim crosses a line. (Wired $)

+ Marseille’s battle against the surveillance state. (MIT Technology Review)

7 How to cope with climate anxiety

Climate therapy is a growing field to help people cope with their fears. (New Yorker $)

+ Heatwaves claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people in Europe last year. (New Scientist $)