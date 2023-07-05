The Download: how AI is changing science, and limits on White House contact with tech firms

3 Video games are filling up with AI-generated content

Which is creating a copyright quagmire. (Wired $)

+ AI models spit out photos of real people and copyrighted images. (MIT Technology Review)

4 China’s EVs are still only massive in China

Europe is where the industry needs to succeed to hit the big time globally. (TechCrunch)

+ How did China come to dominate the world of electric cars? (MIT Technology Review)

5 India is throwing its hat into the chip-making arena

And it’s working to a very ambitious deadline. (FT $)

+ China’s move to ban chip metals could disrupt the entire industry. (Economist $)+ The chip patterning machines that will shape computing’s next act. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Abortion rights will matter in the 2024 Republican primaries

And pro-choice campaigners are mobilizing. (NY Mag $)

+ Texas is trying out new tactics to restrict access to abortion pills online. (MIT Technology Review)

7 Hong Kong residents are supporting jailed protestors

By mailing them memes and letters. (Rest of World)

+ Democracy advocates have bounties on their heads. (Economist $)

8 The hydrogen industry is booming

But the results aren’t quite living up to its potential. (Economist $)

+ When hydrogen will help climate change—and when it won’t. (MIT Technology Review)

9 Your next horoscope could be written by AI 🔮

Astrologer is yet one more job it could turn its hand to. (NYT $)

+ Just don’t take it too seriously, okay? (Vox)

10 These Taylor Swift fans are livestreaming her shows

For the thousands of disappointed Swifties who didn’t manage to snag tickets. (WSJ $)