The Download: metaverse lawyers, and Meta’s twitter clone

In a virtual office, lawyer Madaline Zannes conducts private consultations with clients, meets people wandering in with legal questions, hosts conferences, and gives guest lectures.



Zannes says it’s fun and more engaging to meet clients remotely, as opposed to a flat, 2D Zoom interaction. The metaverse allows for a more immersive, imaginative client experience, where they can wander around breakout rooms, presentation stages, an art gallery, and a rooftop bar.

As things stand, there’s no “metaverse law,” and it’s not an area that lawyers can be licensed in—at least not yet. But bad actors are already attempting to offer legal services without certification. Read the full story.

—Amanda Smith

If you’d like to dive into the metaverse, why not check out:

+ Inside the metaverse meetups that let people share on death, grief, and pain. Welcome to “Death Q&A,” a space with a unique combination of anonymity and togetherness, where people discuss what weighs on them most heavily. Read the full story.

+ Ravi Yekkantihat explains what it’s like to work as an undercover content moderator in virtual spaces.

+ Welcome to the oldest part of the metaverse. Ultima Online, which turned 25 earlier this year, offers a lesson in the challenges of building virtual worlds. Read the full story.