The Download: gene-edited microbiomes, and Google’s Canadian standoff

How gene-edited microbiomes could improve our health
Microbes are everywhere, and the ones in our bodies appear to be incredibly important for our health. They’ve developed intricate relationships with other living systems, feeding on chemicals in their environments to produce other chemicals—some of which are more beneficial to nearby organisms than others.
Getting microbes to work for us has been a tantalizing prospect to scientists for decades. Can we tweak the genomes of these microbes to control exactly which chemicals they break down or produce, for example? What if we could get microbes to help us reduce pollution, or create microbes that make medicines?
The good news is that new technologies are bringing us ever closer to making engineering microbes to benefit our health and environment a reality. Experts say we could be as little as four years away from human treatments. Read the full story.
—Jessica Hamzelou
1 Google will start blocking Canadian news stories
It’s in response to Canada’s new law forcing tech firms to pay media outlets for their news. (NPR)
+ Tech companies call Canada’s proposals unsustainable for their businesses. (The Guardian)
+ But Canada's news organization body says a viable path forward is possible. (BBC)
2 The US Supreme Court has made it harder to prosecute online harassment
Which has catastrophic implications for victims. (WP $)
3 A hunt for dark matter has begun
A new space mission launching this weekend is searching for answers. (Motherboard)
+ Experts are hoping to spot evidence with its precise space telescope. (Axios)
+ It turns out the whole universe is humming around us. (The Atlantic $)
4 Self-driving cars are witnessing crimes
And the footage they capture can be crucial police evidence. (Bloomberg $)
+ The big new idea for making self-driving cars that can go anywhere. (MIT Technology Review)
5 Amazon has a plan to wean its customers off returns
Returning goods costs Amazon a lot of money, and it’s had enough. (The Information $)
6 South Africa’s women ride-hailing drivers risk their lives daily
Male customers are a constant threat, even in areas considered safe. (Rest of World)
7 Should we believe billionaires?
The 1% say they want to save the world, but the evidence doesn’t always stack up. (FT $)
+ Getting them to fight in cages? Why not. (WSJ $)
8 Volunteers are guiding people experimenting with drugs through bad trips
It’s all part of the burgeoning psychedelic peer support movement. (Wired $)
+ Psychedelics are having a moment and women could be the ones to benefit. (MIT Technology Review)
9 The Grimace shake is all over TikTok 🥤
Creators are making spoof videos of deaths caused by the sickly-looking milkshake. (NYT $)
10 Phone bots are wasting scammers’ time
By keeping them chatting with automated nonsense. (WSJ $)+ The people using humor to troll their spam texts. (MIT Technology Review)
