Puzzle Corner now appears three times per year, in the January/February, May/June, and September/October issues.

Solutions should be submitted within two months of publication of the problems and will appear two columns later. Solutions to the May/June problems, for example, should be submitted by early August and will appear in the January/February issue.

To view back issues of Puzzle Corner, visit the Puzzle Corner website at cs.nyu.edu/~gottlieb/tr.