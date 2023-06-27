Meet the MITAA president: R. Robert Wickham ’93, SM ’95

Wickham has also built a notable CV as an MIT volunteer. He is a past member of the MIT Corporation, the MITAA Board, and the Annual Giving Board and served for many years as an educational counselor (EC), career advisor, and mentor. Wickham has earned several alumni service awards, including the MITAA’s highest honor, the Bronze Beaver Award, in 2014.

Robert, can you tell us how your MIT experience has informed the trajectory of your life and career?

Growing up where I did and how I did—a humble beginning with a single parent who was a primary school principal—I actually didn’t know about MIT until I read about it in a university guide. But I had from an early age a passion for science and technology, along with sport, and an interest in math and calculus. So I applied, got in, and showed up that fall on campus, sight unseen.

The four years I spent as an undergrad and two years as a grad … it was just a magical experience that changed my life. My first-year roommates, the teammates I played alongside—these are still my best friends.

But the most important thing that I got out of my experience was learning how to learn. This is a lifelong skill, building the confidence to tackle problems by breaking them down into pieces. You build these muscles at MIT and only strengthen them over time.

What inspired you to stay connected to that experience as a volunteer?

There’s no question that I’m passionate about the Institute and the joy of the time I spent there. After I graduated, I wanted to do more to ensure that others can access that same impactful experience. I volunteered to become an EC, hoping to help bring to MIT students who have those qualities of perseverance and resilience, who want to expand their worldview, who have a curiosity that always asks, “Is there a better way we can be doing this?” And from there, I just kept taking on more volunteer roles.

Your MITAA presidency will coincide with the first full academic year in office of the Institute’s new president, Sally Kornbluth. How does the MITAA hope to engage her with the alumni community?