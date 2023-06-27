Recent books from the MIT community
July/August 2023
A Silent Fire: The Story of Inflammation, Diet, and Disease
By Shilpa Ravella ’03
W.W. NORTON & CO., 2022, $30
The Transcendent Brain: Spirituality in the Age of Science
By Alan Lightman, professor of the practice of the humanities
PANTHEON, 2023, $26
A Crisis Like No Other: Understanding and Defeating Global Warming
By Robert De Saro, SM ’74
BENTHAM BOOKS, 2023, $36
The Metallurgy of Zinc Coated Steels
By Arnold R. Marder and Frank E. Goodwin, SM ’76, ScD ’79
ELSEVIER, 2023, $190
Judicial Dispute Resolution: New Roles for Judges in Ensuring Justice
By Lawrence Susskind, MCP ’70, PhD ’73, professor of urban and environmental planning; William Tilleman; and Nicolás Parra-Herrera
ANTHEM PRESS, 2023, $29.95
Digitized Statecraft of Four Asian Regionalisms: States’ Multilateral Treaty Participation and Citizens’ Satisfaction with Quality of Life
By Takashi Inoguchi, PhD ’74, and Lien Thi Quynh Le
SPRINGER SINGAPORE, 2023, $130
Hangry: A Startup Journey
By Mike Evans ’99, MEng ’00
LEGACY LIT/HACHETTE, 2022, $29
Introduction to Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Systems
By Allan T. Kirkpatrick ’72, PhD ’81
SPRINGER NATURE, 2023, $89
