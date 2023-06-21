The Download: China’s counterfeit lawsuits, and Apple’s accessibility failure

Sun Qunming had no idea that the word “airbag” could be trademarked. Sun, who owns an e-commerce company in Shenzhen, China, has been selling phone cases to Amazon buyers in Europe and the US since 2016.

When she listed a case with air-filled bumper cushions at the edges to protect the phone on Amazon in November 2021, she didn’t know that the word “airbag” in the context of electronic device accessories had been trademarked by another phone case vendor, PopSockets.

A few months later, the company sued Sun and more than 160 other online sellers for trademark infringement. Her accounts were restricted and her account balances were frozen.

Sun is far from alone. Her case is typical of a new kind of lawsuit suing hundreds of sellers on Amazon or other platforms at the same time for selling counterfeit goods—and they’re getting increasingly baseless. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

