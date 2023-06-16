The Download: waiting at the US border, and seaweed’s carbon capture shortcomings

Keisy Plaza, 39, left her home in Colombia seven months ago. She walked a 62-mile stretch of dense mountainous rainforest and swampland with her two daughters and grandson to reach Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, on the border with Texas.

Plaza has been trying every day for weeks to secure an appointment with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) so she can request permission for her family to enter the US.

So far, she’s had no luck: each time, she’s been met with software errors and frozen screens. When appointment slots do open up, they fill within minutes.

Plaza has not been the only one to encounter this new obstacle. At the start of this year, President Biden announced that people at the southern border who want to seek asylum in the US must first request an appointment to meet with an immigration official via a mobile app.

The app, called CBP One, is one of just a handful of legal pathways for people seeking protection to enter the US. And no one knows how long their wait will be. Read the full story.

—Lorena Rios

