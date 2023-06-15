The Download: ending image poverty, and EV chargers’ power struggle

—Chancey Fleet

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic lockdown, my husband and I bought a house in Brooklyn and decided to reimagine and rebuild the interior. He taught me a few key architectural symbols and before long I was drawing my own concepts, working toward a shared vision of the home we eventually designed.

It’s a commonplace story, except for one key factor: I’m blind, and I’ve made it my mission to ensure that blind New Yorkers can create and explore images. As a blind tech educator, it’s my job—and my passion—to introduce blind and low-­vision patrons to tools that help them move through daily life with autonomy and ease.

For blind readers, learners, and creators, tactile graphics—images rendered legible by touch—open up the world of spatial communication. And though the technical limitations involved in making these graphics are significant, lack of access or even awareness is a larger problem. Read the full story.

