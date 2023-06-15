In the clash of the EV chargers, it’s Tesla vs. everyone else

Fine, that last one might not be quite at the same level as the others just yet, but it’s a battle that’s been heating up. Tesla’s electric vehicles have long included a port that’s different from what most other vehicles use in the US. But in recent weeks, several automakers and charging networks have signed on to adopt Tesla’s charging technology.

These moves are changing the dynamics in the battle over chargers, in a way that could have significant impacts on how we get around. So let’s dig into what’s happening with this rivalry, why it matters, and what it could mean for your future driving (and charging) habits.

Charging up

Tesla is known for its supercharging network, which it began building over a decade ago (eschewing a previous plan to build battery swapping stations).

In the US, it is actually bigger than all other such networks combined, with just over 19,000 fast chargers installed, compared with just over 15,000 from all other operators. Globally, Tesla operates 45,000 superchargers.

And earlier this year, Tesla announced that it would open up some superchargers to other EVs in the US. It was a big change, apparently aimed at tapping into some of the $7.5 billion in funding the Biden administration has set aside for public chargers. (The key word here is “public,” meaning not just for Tesla drivers.)

Most other electric vehicles sold in the US today that can handle fast charging are equipped with what’s called the Combined Charging System (CCS) port, while Tesla uses its own technology. To accommodate other drivers in these newly public stations, Tesla plans to add what it calls a Magic Dock to chargers. Basically, these are adapters that allow Tesla’s special chargers to connect to CCS ports. The move could mean that all EV drivers in the US have access to up to 7,500 of Tesla’s chargers by the end of 2024.

But Tesla isn’t just opening up its network to other vehicles. It’s also trying to get other companies to use its technology. The company renamed its connector the National American Charging Standard (NACS) in late 2022.

Then, in late May, Ford announced that it planned to offer integration that would allow existing EVs to use Tesla’s superchargers (including the ones without Magic Dock) via an adapter and some software integration. Starting as soon as 2025, the automaker plans to offer vehicles with Tesla’s NACS charging port built in.