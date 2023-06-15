Sponsored
Transforming banks through uncertainty
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Against rising inflation and negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth, retail banks in the Nordics and UK are looking at digital transformations to reduce costs, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience to survive in uncertain times.
Click here to continue.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Geoffrey Hinton tells us why he’s now scared of the tech he helped build
“I have suddenly switched my views on whether these things are going to be more intelligent than us.”
Meet the people who use Notion to plan their whole lives
The workplace tool’s appeal extends far beyond organizing work projects. Many users find it’s just as useful for managing their free time.
Learning to code isn’t enough
Historically, learn-to-code efforts have provided opportunities for the few, but new efforts are aiming to be inclusive.
Deep learning pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has quit Google
Hinton will be speaking at EmTech Digital on Wednesday.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.