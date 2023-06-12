Rivian hopes to earn carbon credits for its home electric vehicle chargers

In a project application submitted last year to Verra, one of the world’s largest certifiers of carbon credits, Rivian said it “retains all environmental attributes” from the use of its chargers. Rivian is seeking to earn Verra-endorsed carbon credits for the emissions reductions achieved through those chargers. The credits, in turn, could be sold to other parties, who could use them to offset their emissions.

The basic idea behind carbon offsetting is that a person or company taking steps to cut a metric ton of greenhouse emissions or draw it out of the atmosphere—by, say, planting trees or canceling logging plans—can earn a credit through a registry like Verra or a government-backed program like California’s cap-and-trade system. In turn, that credit can be sold to another party willing to pay to balance out a ton of climate pollution. If the carbon math squares perfectly on both sides of the transaction, it should be a wash for the climate (though complexities abound).

The proposed project covers Rivian’s own Adventure Networks charging stations, Waypoint chargers purchased by third-party site hosts, and residential chargers located “throughout the continental US,” according to a description and map in the documents.

According to the application, contracts with host sites specify: “All Environmental Attributes shall be the sole and exclusive property of Rivian to transfer, sell, hold or convey in its sole and absolute discretion.” It adds that “additional language … will be included” for residential chargers.

Carbon market experts questioned whether the “charging network” project meets one of the fundamental criteria for reliable carbon credits and offsets. Several also criticized the specific inclusion of residential chargers in the proposal, which they read to mean that Rivian hopes to earn carbon credits from chargers that customers purchase, install and use in their own homes.

The company’s vehicles come with a portable charger that works with standard outlets. Its wall chargers cost $800, according to its website.

Adam Millard-Ball, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, and acting director of the UCLA Institute for Transportation Studies, says he doubts most customers would notice such a clause—or that salespeople would be likely to highlight it.

“If someone is buying a charger and the company is selling away the good so someone else can pollute more, I don’t think that’s in the spirit of the marketing or the branding or the motivations of many people who buy electric vehicles,” he says.