How to talk about AI (even if you don’t know much about AI)

I asked some of the best AI journalists in the business to share their top tips on how to talk about AI with confidence. My colleagues and I spend our days obsessing over the tech, listening to AI folks and then translating what they say into clear, relatable language with important context. I’d say we know a thing or two about what we’re talking about.

Here are seven things to pay attention to when talking about AI.

1. Don’t worry about sounding dumb

“The tech industry is not great at explaining itself clearly, despite insisting that large language models will change the world. If you’re struggling, you aren’t alone,” says Nitasha Tiku, the Washington Post’s tech culture reporter. It doesn’t help that conversations about AI are littered with jargon, she adds. “Hallucination” is a fancy way of saying an AI system makes things up. And “prompt engineers” are just people who know how to talk to the AI to get what they want.

Tiku recommends watching YouTube explainers on concepts and AI models. “Skip the AI influencers for the more subdued hosts, like Computerphile,” she says. “IBM Technology is great if you’re looking for something short and simple. There’s no channel aimed at casual observers, but it can help demystify the process.”

And however you talk about AI, some people will grumble. “It sometimes feels like the world of AI has splintered into fandoms with everyone talking past each other, clinging to pet definitions and beliefs,” says Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI. “Figure out what AI means to you, and stick to it.”

2. Be specific about what kind of AI you’re talking about

“‘AI’” is often treated as one thing in public discourse, but AI is really a collection of a hundred different things,” says Karen Hao, the Wall Street Journal’s China tech and society reporter (and the creator of The Algorithm!).