The Download: alternative aviation fuels, and drone-delivered bubble tea

The aviation industry is responsible for about 3% of all human-caused global warming. One way it hopes to reduce that is by using new fuels, which could help it meet its climate target: net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

These alternatives are made from a wide range of sources, including used cooking oils, and landfill trash. They can largely be used by existing planes.

But the actual impact of alternative fuels will depend on a lot of factors. Our climate reporter Casey Crownhart dug into the science. Read the full story.

Casey’s story is part of our Tech Review Explains series, dedicated to untangling the complex, sometimes messy, world of science and technology to help you understand what's going on. Check out the other stories in the series.

I ordered a bubble tea by drone in Shenzhen

—Zeyi Yang

During a recent trip to China, I learned that the dominant Chinese food delivery platform, Meituan, has been flying delivery drones in the city for more than a year now.