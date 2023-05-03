The Download: recycling wind turbine blades, and safeguarding AI

The news: Wind turbines are crucial for addressing climate change, but when they’ve reached the end of their lives, turbine blades could add up to a lot of waste. Now new research, published in Nature, could represent a first step toward building renewable-energy infrastructure that doesn’t end up in a landfill.

Why it’s a challenge: Wind turbine blades need to be tough to be useful. But as a result of their durability, they can’t currently be recycled. The new work describes a way to recover the main components of wind turbine blades, breaking down the plastic that holds them together without destroying the material’s primary building blocks.

Why it matters: This is the first time that researchers have been able to break down a reinforced epoxy material to recover both the plastic’s building blocks and the glass fibers inside without damaging either. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

How worried should we be about AI?

Geoffrey Hinton, the AI pioneer who just stepped down from Google so he could freely discuss his concerns about the technology, will be in conversation with Will Douglas Heaven, our senior AI editor, this afternoon at 1pm ET. It’s part of our EmTech Digital lineup, and if you haven’t already, it’s not too late to register for tickets.



The must-reads