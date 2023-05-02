We need to bring consent to AI 

But first, we need to talk about consent in AI.

Last week, OpenAI announced it is launching an “incognito” mode that does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its AI language model ChatGPT. The new feature lets users switch off chat history and training and allows them to export their data. This is a welcome move in giving people more control over how their data is used by a technology company.

OpenAI’s decision to allow people to opt out comes as the firm is under increasing pressure from European data protection regulators over how it uses and collects data. OpenAI had until yesterday, April 30, to accede to Italy’s requests that it comply with the GDPR, the EU’s strict data protection regime. Italy restored access to ChatGPT in the country after OpenAI introduced a user opt out form and the ability to object to personal data being used in ChatGPT. The regulator had argued that OpenAI has hoovered people’s personal data without their consent, and hasn’t given them any control over how it is used.

In an interview last week with my colleague Will Douglas Heaven, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, said the incognito mode was something that the company had been “taking steps toward iteratively” for a couple of months and had been requested by ChatGPT users. OpenAI told Reuters its new privacy features were not related to the EU’s GDPR investigations.

“We want to put the users in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their data is used,” says Murati. OpenAI says it will still store user data for 30 days to monitor for misuse and abuse.

But despite what OpenAI says, Daniel Leufer, a senior policy analyst at the digital rights group Access Now, reckons that GDPR—and the EU’s pressure—has played a role in forcing the firm to comply with the law. In the process, it has made the product better for everyone around the world.

“Good data protection practices make products safer [and] better [and] give users real agency over their data,” he said on Twitter.

A lot of people dunk on the GDPR as an innovation-stifling bore. But as Leufer points out, the law shows companies how they can do things better when they are forced to do so. It’s also the only tool we have right now that gives people some control over their digital existence in an increasingly automated world.