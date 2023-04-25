The Download: the future of IVF, and the people using Notion to plan their lives

Last spring, a group of engineers set out to test the sperm-injecting robot they’d designed.

One of the team, with no real experience in fertility medicine, used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to position a robotic needle, which moved forward on its own, penetrating a human egg and dropping off a single sperm cell. Altogether, the robot was used to fertilize more than a dozen eggs.

The result of the procedures, say the researchers, was healthy embryos—and now two baby girls, who they claim are the first people born after fertilization by a “robot.”

The startup behind the robot, Overture Life, says its device is an initial step toward automating IVF, and potentially making the procedure less expensive and far more common than it is today. MIT Technology Review has identified a half-dozen startups with similar aims. Some have roots in university laboratories specializing in miniaturized lab-on-a-chip technology.

But fully automating the process will be far from easy.

—Antonio Regalado

