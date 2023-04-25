Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: Alumni profile

    Helping save Earth was more compelling than seeing it from space

    Kate (Zimmerman) Anderson ’00

    April 25, 2023
    &quot;&quot;
    NREL researcher Kate Anderson and the Fort Carson garrison commander, Col. Wortinger, review a photovoltaic array damaged by hail.Dennis Schroeder / NREL

    Kate (Zimmerman) Anderson ’00 thought she wanted to become an astronaut. She majored in aerospace engineering at MIT, joined the Air Force ROTC, and soon after graduation went to work as a launch vehicle engineer at the US Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center in New Mexico.

    Then earthships—not spaceships—changed her career trajectory. A quirky feature of the New Mexico housing landscape, earthships are a type of self-sustained, off-grid home, one of a number of local green practices that piqued Anderson’s interest. “Instead of looking to space, I got interested in sustainability and renewable resources,” she says.

    Today, Anderson serves as chief of staff for energy systems integration at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Colorado, where she focuses on helping governments and other organizations make the transition to clean, resilient, and affordable energy. 

    Anderson joined NREL in 2008, after the Air Force helped her get an MBA from the University of New Mexico and a master’s degree in renewable energy technology from Loughborough University in the UK. She spent more than a decade developing sophisticated models to help organizations make sound economic decisions about renewable energy.

    Then she realized that few decisions are completely data driven. Social factors, such as what the neighbors are doing, can play a role. So now she’s exploring what really motivates energy choices. For example, to help Los Angeles reach its goal of providing reliable, 100% renewable electricity by 2035, her team and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are meeting with community members to identify their concerns and priorities. “That’s what you need to do to get to the real transition,” Anderson says. 

    She is also working to ensure that energy researchers consider the human costs of technology decisions. Using cobalt in batteries can extend their life, for example, but the cobalt mining industry is notoriously dangerous and abusive to miners. “By the time you get to deployment, inequity can be baked in,” she says.

    In November 2021, Anderson won the Social, Economic, and Policy Innovation Award from the US Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Initiative. In May 2022, she also earned a PhD in advanced energy systems from the Colorado School of Mines.

    “The amazing people I get to work with give me hope,” she says. “They are all so driven by this vision to create a clean energy future for the world.” 

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it

    Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.

    ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.

    New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us.

    Sam Altman invested $180 million into a company trying to delay death

    Can anti-aging breakthroughs add 10 healthy years to the human life span? The CEO of OpenAI is paying to find out.

    GPT-4 is bigger and better than ChatGPT—but OpenAI won’t say why

    We got a first look at the much-anticipated big new language model from OpenAI. But this time how it works is even more deeply under wraps.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.