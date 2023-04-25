Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    Profiles in generosity

    Richard ’89 and Kamie Lightburn

    New Canaan, Connecticut

    April 25, 2023
    Rich Lightburn (1989, Mechanical Engineering) and wife Kamie Lightburn, pose for a portrait at the Newbury Hotel in Boston.
    M Scott Brauer

    Investments are Richard Lightburn’s business, and MIT, he says, is a good one. “There’s no doubt it’s the preeminent science and research institute in the world,” says Richard, CEO of MKP Capital Management in New York. “What other university has the same impact at the top of any field you can think of? MIT offers tremendous bang for the buck.”

    Returning the favor to MIT: He and his wife, Kamie, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, have created the Kamie and Richard Lightburn Endowed Scholarship Fund. “I grew as a person in so many ways I didn’t anticipate at MIT and made lifelong friends there,” says Richard, who received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. “I feel a connection and a kinship to this school. So I want to give back.”

    Helping where they can: The Lightburns, who have two children, support a number of civic and charitable causes in the areas of medical research, education, and the arts. Kamie sees the MIT scholarship as very much of a piece with their other philanthropic endeavors. “I love the old saying ‘Service is the rent we pay to live on this earth,’” she says. “Do something for somebody else and you will always reap a reward.”

    Help MIT build a better world. For more information, contact Liz Vena: 617.324.9228; evena@mit.edu. Or visit http://giving.mit.edu.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it

    Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.

    ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.

    New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us.

    Sam Altman invested $180 million into a company trying to delay death

    Can anti-aging breakthroughs add 10 healthy years to the human life span? The CEO of OpenAI is paying to find out.

    GPT-4 is bigger and better than ChatGPT—but OpenAI won’t say why

    We got a first look at the much-anticipated big new language model from OpenAI. But this time how it works is even more deeply under wraps.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.