Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    Seen on campus

    DIY paint for IAP

    At MIT, making your own greeting cards can also involve making your own paint.

    April 25, 2023
    MIT students using palette knives to move paint on a glass plate
    Justin Schmidt/MIT Edgerton Center

    Grad student Graham Matthew Turk and Jennifer Xiong ’23 turned pigments into vibrant watercolor paint to make greeting cards during IAP. Class leader Hannah Gazdus ’23 taught participants how to grind and mix paint using glass mullers made by Peter Houk of the MIT Glass Lab. The class was one of 16 Edgerton Center IAP offerings, and one of 12 in the center’s “make it” series held in “Doc” Edgerton’s old lab (4-409), now the Student Project Lab.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it

    Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.

    ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.

    New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us.

    Sam Altman invested $180 million into a company trying to delay death

    Can anti-aging breakthroughs add 10 healthy years to the human life span? The CEO of OpenAI is paying to find out.

    GPT-4 is bigger and better than ChatGPT—but OpenAI won’t say why

    We got a first look at the much-anticipated big new language model from OpenAI. But this time how it works is even more deeply under wraps.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.