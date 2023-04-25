DIY paint for IAP

Grad student Graham Matthew Turk and Jennifer Xiong ’23 turned pigments into vibrant watercolor paint to make greeting cards during IAP. Class leader Hannah Gazdus ’23 taught participants how to grind and mix paint using glass mullers made by Peter Houk of the MIT Glass Lab. The class was one of 16 Edgerton Center IAP offerings, and one of 12 in the center’s “make it” series held in “Doc” Edgerton’s old lab (4-409), now the Student Project Lab.