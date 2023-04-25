DIY paint for IAP
At MIT, making your own greeting cards can also involve making your own paint.
Grad student Graham Matthew Turk and Jennifer Xiong ’23 turned pigments into vibrant watercolor paint to make greeting cards during IAP. Class leader Hannah Gazdus ’23 taught participants how to grind and mix paint using glass mullers made by Peter Houk of the MIT Glass Lab. The class was one of 16 Edgerton Center IAP offerings, and one of 12 in the center’s “make it” series held in “Doc” Edgerton’s old lab (4-409), now the Student Project Lab.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it
Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.
ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.
New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us.
Sam Altman invested $180 million into a company trying to delay death
Can anti-aging breakthroughs add 10 healthy years to the human life span? The CEO of OpenAI is paying to find out.
GPT-4 is bigger and better than ChatGPT—but OpenAI won’t say why
We got a first look at the much-anticipated big new language model from OpenAI. But this time how it works is even more deeply under wraps.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.