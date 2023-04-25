Recent books from the MIT community

Playing Oppression: Legacy of Conquest and Empire in Colonialist Board Games

By Mary Flanagan and Mikael Jakobsson, Comparative Media Studies/Writing lecturer and MIT Game Lab research coordinator

MIT PRESS, 2023, $35

When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America

By Heather Hendershot, professor of comparative media studies

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESS, 2022, $30

Baikonur Man: Space, Science, American Ambition, and Soviet Chaos at the Cold War’s End

By Barry L. Stoddard, PhD ’90

KOEHLER BOOKS, 2023, $18.95

Structural Dynamics: Theory and Applications to Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering

By Peretz P. Friedmann, ScD ’72; George A. Lesieutre ’81; and Daning Huang

CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2023, $99.99

Introduction to Mechanics of Solid Materials

By Lallit Anand, professor of mechanical engineering; Ken Kamrin, PhD ’08, associate professor of mechanical engineering; and Sanjay Govindjee ’86

OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $105

