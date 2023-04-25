Skip to Content
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    April 25, 2023
    &quot;&quot;

    Workforce Ecosystems: Reaching Strategic Goals with People, Partners, and Technologies
    By Elizabeth J. Altman, SM ’92; David Kiron, Sloan Management Review editorial director of research; Jeff Schwartz; and Robin Jones 
    MIT PRESS, 2023, $29.95

    Playing Oppression: Legacy of Conquest and Empire in Colonialist Board Games
    By Mary Flanagan and Mikael Jakobsson, Comparative Media Studies/Writing lecturer and MIT Game Lab research coordinator  
    MIT PRESS, 2023, $35

    When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America
    By Heather Hendershot, professor of comparative media studies
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESS, 2022, $30

    Baikonur Man: Space, Science, American Ambition, and Soviet Chaos at the Cold War’s End
    By Barry L. Stoddard, PhD ’90
    KOEHLER BOOKS, 2023, $18.95

    Structural Dynamics: Theory and Applications to Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering
    By Peretz P. Friedmann, ScD ’72; George A. Lesieutre ’81; and Daning Huang
    CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2023, $99.99

    Introduction to Mechanics of Solid Materials
    By Lallit Anand, professor of mechanical engineering; Ken Kamrin, PhD ’08, associate professor of mechanical engineering; and Sanjay Govindjee ’86
    OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $105

    Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

