Recent books from the MIT community

Workforce Ecosystems: Reaching Strategic Goals with People, Partners, and Technologies
By Elizabeth J. Altman, SM ’92; David Kiron, Sloan Management Review editorial director of research; Jeff Schwartz; and Robin Jones
MIT PRESS, 2023, $29.95
Playing Oppression: Legacy of Conquest and Empire in Colonialist Board Games
By Mary Flanagan and Mikael Jakobsson, Comparative Media Studies/Writing lecturer and MIT Game Lab research coordinator
MIT PRESS, 2023, $35
When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America
By Heather Hendershot, professor of comparative media studies
UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO PRESS, 2022, $30
Baikonur Man: Space, Science, American Ambition, and Soviet Chaos at the Cold War’s End
By Barry L. Stoddard, PhD ’90
KOEHLER BOOKS, 2023, $18.95
Structural Dynamics: Theory and Applications to Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering
By Peretz P. Friedmann, ScD ’72; George A. Lesieutre ’81; and Daning Huang
CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2023, $99.99
Introduction to Mechanics of Solid Materials
By Lallit Anand, professor of mechanical engineering; Ken Kamrin, PhD ’08, associate professor of mechanical engineering; and Sanjay Govindjee ’86
OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $105
