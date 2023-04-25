Kendall lights up
Visitors to the new MIT Welcome Center in Kendall Square can’t miss one manifestation of the Institute’s creative, hands-on culture: MIT Illuminations, a programmable lighting installation launched by MIT Admissions, MIT Open Space Programming, and SoSo, an experiential design firm founded by alums.
The installation spans 120 linear feet, indirectly illuminating an acoustical fabric frieze. Software written by SoSo transforms scientific imagery, audio streams, and data feeds—a Doc Edgerton photo, a live lecture, an API tracking clean energy usage—into a variety of colorful lighting effects.
The project is open source: MIT staff envision a variety of partners contributing content, and all the code that controls the lights has been published to GitHub with simple instructions for how to create a similar system at home.
“The lights, like the MIT community, are colorful, evolving, and full of life,” says Chris Peterson, SM ’13, director of special projects at MIT Admissions and Student Financial Services. “We wanted to highlight the human element of MIT with an installation that felt as vivid and organic as our community in fact is, and that could serve as an educational opportunity as well.”
Keep Reading
Most Popular
The inside story of how ChatGPT was built from the people who made it
Exclusive conversations that take us behind the scenes of a cultural phenomenon.
ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.
New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us.
Sam Altman invested $180 million into a company trying to delay death
Can anti-aging breakthroughs add 10 healthy years to the human life span? The CEO of OpenAI is paying to find out.
GPT-4 is bigger and better than ChatGPT—but OpenAI won’t say why
We got a first look at the much-anticipated big new language model from OpenAI. But this time how it works is even more deeply under wraps.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.