The startup CEO remaking City Hall

This wasn’t acceptable to Chu and her colleagues, including the CIO, the chief digital officer, and the chief data officer. A series of redundant checks and approvals by different agencies seemed to be the main culprit holding up job postings. Chu, who oversees daily operations and long-term initiatives within the mayor’s office, wondered why more of the process couldn’t be standardized. Would an interdepartmental task force clear the choke points? Did she need to dedicate someone to a fix? Leaning over her lunch—a bowl of veggies and rice brought from home—Chu told her fellow leaders that the mayor was eager to report new accomplishments wherever possible. A faster hiring process could be one such win.

A few days later, Chu reflected on that meeting as an example of a struggle she encounters a lot in local government: striking a balance between a good experience for residents and the rules and restraints inherent in the public sector.

Before her time, the city government went overboard with “the number of checks and balances we put in place to prevent X, Y, Z terrible disasters from happening,” she says. “We need to peel back the layers and figure out what is most important.”

A bit of history: Michelle Wu took office in November 2021 after a rousing campaign that drew national attention for its uber-progressive and urbanist ideals, ending in a landslide victory against a more moderate opponent. A former city councilor and a protégée of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Wu promised voters sweeping changes such as fare-free public transit, an overhaul to the city’s development agency, and a Boston-wide Green New Deal. At age 36, she became the first woman, first Asian-American, and first person of color to be elected Boston’s mayor.

Mayor Michelle Wu (left) swears in Tiffany Chu as her chief of staff at Boston City Hall in April 2022. COURTESY OF TIFFANY CHU

On the other side of the country, Chu was also having a very big year. Remix, the civic tech startup she’d cofounded in 2014, had been acquired in March 2021. By fall, Chu was still shifting from her previous role as Remix’s CEO into one as senior vice president at Via, the new parent company. She was also settling into her new home in Seattle, having recently moved from San Francisco, the city she’d lived in for years and where she’d once served as an environmental commissioner.

Chu had watched with admiration from the West Coast as the Wu Train (to use a favorite phrase of the mayor’s supporters) gained steam. As an MIT graduate, she kept a fond eye on Boston news, and she was inspired by Wu’s vision for the city. While she didn’t personally know Wu, she felt a connection as a fellow Taiwanese-American woman with immigrant parents. “I’d been fangirling from afar,” Chu remembers. “My mom would send me newspaper clippings about her every so often.”

Supporting the mayor can mean helping her prepare for the State of the City address or selecting gifts for visiting British royalty. One day is rarely like the next.

Then came a call that would change her life again. It was Mitchell Weiss, who’d been chief of staff to former Boston mayor Thomas Menino and was now helping Mayor Wu’s transition team. He’d known of Chu from using Remix as a case study in a class he taught at Harvard Business School. As Weiss later told the Boston Globe, he thought she had the perfect résumé to be Wu’s right hand, with her “real, true passion for cities and especially for Boston, real experience leading teams and rallying them through big challenges, and real expertise at the intersection of mobility, climate, economic opportunity, technology, and the like.”

It was not the obvious move for a person of Chu’s professional stature. Remix had just sold to Via for $100 million, the kind of deal that would have some tech executives happily settling into a more leisurely existence. But Chu isn’t the average startup CEO.