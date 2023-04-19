How to teach kids who flip between book and screen

Linus’s mom, Erin Merryman, an early reading interventionist at another Nashville school, initially worried about how well her son would learn to read in a classroom that made so much use of computers. He has been diagnosed with the learning disability dyslexia, and Merryman knows from her training that dyslexic students often need sensory input to learn how sounds are connected to letters. Close oversight from a teacher helps them as well. But since his reading has vastly improved this year, she’s adjusted her view.

“I think a lot of what the app is doing is very good, very thorough,” Merryman says. “I’m surprised by how effective it is.”

Like Merryman, a growing group of experts and educators are trying to figure out what the relationship should be between digital technology and reading instruction. Both reading and digital tech are world-expanding human inventions, and laptops and smartphones have arguably given humans unending opportunities to read more; you can access pretty much anything in print within a few seconds. In terms of “raw words,” the cognitive scientist Daniel T. Willingham has said, kids read more now than they did a decade ago. But many reading experts suspect that the technology may also be changing how they read—that reading on a screen is fundamentally different from reading on the page.

Researchers who study young readers’ brains and behaviors are eager to understand exactly where tech serves kids’ progress in reading and where it may stand in the way. The questions are still so new that the answers are often unclear. Since the covid-19 pandemic closed schools in 2020, nearly all students have been organizing their learning around a school-issued laptop or tablet. But educators who are more dependent than ever on digital tech to aid learning in general often have little or no guidance on how to balance screens and paper books for beginning readers accustomed to toggling between the two. In a lot of ways, each teacher is winging it.

Figuring out how best to serve these young “biliterate brains” is crucial, cognitive scientists say—not just to the future of reading instruction, but to the future of thought itself. Digital technology has transformed how we get knowledge in ways that will advance and forever alter our species. But at the individual level, the same technology threatens to disrupt, even diminish, the kind of slow, careful learning acquired from reading books and other forms of print.

Those seemingly contradictory truths underline the question of how we should go about teaching children to read in the 21st century, says neuroscientist Maryanne Wolf, author of Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World. Wolf, the first to use the term “biliterate brain,” is busy researching the relative merits of screen- and page-based approaches, adopting in the meantime a stance of what she calls “learned ignorance”: deeply investigating both positions and then stepping outside them to evaluate all the evidence and shake out the findings.

“Knowledge has not progressed to the point where we have the kind of evidence I feel we need,” Wolf says. “What do the affordances of each medium—screens vs. print—do to the reading brain’s use of its full circuitry? The answers are not all in.”

But, she continues, “our understanding is that print advantages slower, deeper processes in the reading brain. You can use a screen to complement, to teach certain skills, but you don’t want a child to learn to read through a screen.”