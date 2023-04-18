Generative AI risks concentrating Big Tech’s power. Here’s how to stop it.

Both of these resources are only really available to big companies. And although some of the most exciting applications, such as OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT and Stability.AI’s image-generation AI Stable Diffusion, are created by startups, they rely on deals with Big Tech that gives them access to its vast data and computing resources.

“A couple of big tech firms are poised to consolidate power through AI rather than democratize it,” says Sarah Myers West, managing director of the AI Now Institute, a research nonprofit.

Right now, Big Tech has a chokehold on AI. But Myers West believes we’re actually at a watershed moment. It’s the start of a new tech hype cycle, and that means lawmakers and regulators have a unique opportunity to ensure that the next decade of AI technology is more democratic and fair.

What separates this tech boom from previous ones is that we have a better understanding of all the catastrophic ways AI can go awry. And regulators everywhere are paying close attention.

China just unveiled a draft bill on generative AI calling for more transparency and oversight, while the European Union is negotiating the AI Act, which will require tech companies to be more transparent about how generative AI systems work. It’s also planning a bill to make them liable for AI harms.

The US has traditionally been reluctant to regulate its tech sector. But that’s changing. The Biden administration is seeking input on ways to oversee AI models such as ChatGPT—for example, by requiring tech companies to produce audits and impact assessments, or by mandating that AI systems meet certain standards before they are released. It’s one of the most concrete steps the administration has taken to curb AI harms.

Meanwhile, Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan has also highlighted Big Tech’s advantage in data and computing power and vowed to ensure competition in the AI industry. The agency has dangled the threat of antitrust investigations and crackdowns on deceptive business practices.

This new focus on the AI sector is partly influenced by the fact that many members of the AI Now Institute, including Myers West, have spent time at the FTC.