Sponsored
Axis bank delights customers with a cloud-first approach to digital transformation
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Avinash Raghavendra, president and head of IT at Axis Bank, believes in leveraging a cloud-first architecture to digitalize its banking platform, with a focus on providing modern customer interfaces and next-gen products. Read about how Axis Bank took digital steps to become one of India's most valuable banks.
