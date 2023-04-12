The Download: ChatGPT’s impact on schools, and Elon Musk’s AI plans

This year millions of people have tried—and been wowed by— artificial intelligence systems. That’s in no small part thanks to OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

When it launched last November, the chatbot became an instant hit among students, many of whom started using it to write essays and homework. Alarmed by an influx of AI-generated essays, schools around the world moved swiftly to ban the use of the technology.



But there’s an unexpected upside: ChatGPT has forced schools to quickly adapt and start teaching kids an ad hoc curriculum of AI 101. The big hope is that educators and policymakers will realize just how important it is to teach the next generation critical thinking skills around AI. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

Melissa’s story is from The Algorithm, her weekly AI newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Monday.

Read more about AI:

+ ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like. New large language models will transform many jobs. Whether they will lead to widespread prosperity or not is up to us. Read the full story.



+ We are hurtling toward a glitchy, spammy, scammy, AI-powered internet. Large language models are full of security vulnerabilities, yet they’re being embedded into tech products on a vast scale. Read the full story.

+ What if we could just ask AI to be less biased? Instead of making the training data less biased, researchers are experimenting with simply asking the model to give you less biased answers. Read the full story.